



The Forum of Southeast chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vehemently rejected the statement credited to a former governor of Benue state, Senator Gabriel Suswam, to the effect that the national body of the party has zoned the 2023 presidential ticket to the northern part of the country.

Reacting, the Ebonyi state PDP chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, in a statement posited that the southeast zone has made tremendous contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria and thus, deserves to get the 2023 presidential slot.

According Nwebonyi, who chairs the Southeast PDP Forum, the statement credited to Senator Suawam, is a calculated attempt to disintegrate the opposition party.

Nwebonyi’s statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki reads: “The recent statement by the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, that the PDP has zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the north is a calculated attempt to disorganize the party ahead of 2023 elections. It is obvious that Senator Suswam is pushing a clandestine agenda to serve personal interests or unsettle the PDP. Needless arguing the authenticity of his statement, but the party cannot take such a weighty decision without the national executive committee of the party. It is a mischievous lie from the realm of his imagination.

“The Forum of Southeast state chairmen of PDP, which I lead today, rejects and will vehemently reject such decision if ever it is pushed before the NEC of the party.





“Sentiment apart, the Southeast has made tremendous contributions to the the unity and economic growth of Nigeria. They deserve the 2023 presidency. Aside from the fact that the zone has been schemed out for long, they have the capability to turn around the economic fortune of the country for the better. The Igbos in reality works for the unity of this country more than every other people. Wherever you go in Nigeria, even the Boko Haram ravaged Northeast, the Igbos are found contributing heavily to the economy of the people. It is a gift given to them by God.

“By every sense of judgment the Southeast should have the presidency slot in 2023. I therefore enjoin all stakeholders in the play of power who are harbouring the idea of zoning the 2023 presidential ticket out of the Southeast to jettison such idea. Equity and justice demand it is their turn. They have men and women of impeccable character. They have men and women with creativity and ingenuity that can turn desert into forest. We the Southeast state chairmen of the PDP stand firm for justice and equity, and will ever stand for that.”

The Ebonyi PDP chairman therefore, warned Senator Suswam to be mindful of his legislative position rather than turn to party spokesman and further maintained that only a young and vibrate Igbo man is in position to do that.