On the backdrop of recent comment by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum advocating a Northern President ahead 2023, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council have faulted such arrangement, saying that the presidential slot in 2023 still remains for the people of the South East.

The opinion of the National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, came virtually two months to the end of President Muhammed Buhari’s administration, a comment that has generated wide condemnation.

In a release issued on Monday and made available to journalists in Umuahia, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the National President of AYC was only playing the script of his Northern Elders Forum which failed woefully to enthrone Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with the intention to extend a northerner in power for 16 years.

In his submission the OYC National President said, “Yerima Shettima is playing the script of Northern Elders Forum, which failed woefully to enthrone Atiku Abubakar with the intention of extending a Northerner in power for 16 years, against the gentleman agreement of Power rotation existing between north and south. Their sole aim is to equalise what they perceived as Southern Nigeria being ahead of North in 20 years of democracy.”

Isiguzoro who is also the National Deputy President, All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, accused Yerima Shettima who is the National President of the Forum of advocating “a Northerner to be in power in 2023 to checkmate Alhaji Bola Tinubu and the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo and cohorts.”

“They know that Igbo Presidency Project 2023 is more feasible because Igbo Presidency Project in 2023 will unite the country; more than anything, it will help in calming down the agitation that is All over the country. Igbo Presidency Project 2023 will benefit the North and South West than anything.”