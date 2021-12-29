2023: I have no plan to succeed Governor Ganduje – Ali Makoda

The Chief of Staff to governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ali Makoda, has declared he has no ambition to succeed his boss in office by 2023.

Makoda who hosted Journalists in a session said “from the bottom of my heart, I am not vying for Governorship position come 2023. Remember I am typical Almajiri (cleric) and how can I put myself into such a contest.”

The stance by the dominant figure in Ganduje’s administration might not be unconnected to the emerging realignment of forces by Ganduje and his predecessor in office, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that tend to threaten the legitimate ambition of Aspirants in both camps.

The influential public Officer who spoke amid speculation that he was positioned in the corridor of power to take over the plum job from his boss by 2023 summarily dispelled the rumour.

Makoda, a long-standing political associate of the incumbent governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is seen largely by pundits as an important member of the kitchen cabinet.

Responding to questions on his political future, the Chief of Staff said “I leave everything in the Hand of Almighty Allah to choose the best for me and my people.”

Ali Makoda however declared that he would remain in active politics beyond 2023, as he stressed “How can I retire from politics? It is just the beginning.”