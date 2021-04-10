



Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that the People Democratic Party (PDP) will capitalize on the glaring failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) to clinch Power in 2023.

Governor Ortom stated this at the North Central Zonal PDP Congress held at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Saturday.

While opining that the North Central will work hard in 2023 to return to the PDP, Ortom who is the leader of the Party in North Central enjoined all the new leaders of the party in the zone to imbibe equity, fairness and justice to protect and preserve the constitution of the party.





He warned against godfather IAM and imposition of candidates for any elective position in the party saying the votes of the people must be allowed to count.

“There will be no more godfatherism or imposition of the candidates in the PDP decision of the people will prevaill”, Ortom said

Meanwhile, delegates voted in the zonal elective Congress during which leaders emerged for the zone.

Delegates from various states including Kwara, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja attended the meeting.