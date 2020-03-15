<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau says the party is now united and positioned to reclaim power in the state during the 2023 elections.

The Chairman of the party, Mr Gwots Chocho, who made the declaration in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Jos, said that the party had resolved its internal differences.

Chocho said that the party under his leadership was able to bring the stakeholders together to work and wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“We have reached out to our leaders in the party and they have agreed to team up for the good of the party.

“We have our father, the governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, and I have had contact with him severally.

“I was also opportune to have contact with our father, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, and the former governor of Plateau, Sen. Jonah Jang.





“And I also met with several others on the need to bring about peace in the party in which they all lend their voices and support that peace shall return and peace has returned,” he said.

He said the stakeholders had collectively agreed to work together for the success of the party’s congresses as the starting point.

According to the chairman, the ward congresses were peacefully held across the state on March 7.

He said the peaceful conduct of the congresses was an indication that the party had learnt its lessons from the mistakes that made it to relinquish power to APC in 2015 and could not retrieve it in 2019.

“We are positioned to reclaim our mandate in 2023 and we are prepared to take over power in Plateau and even in Nigeria,” he said.

The chairman announced that the local government congresses of the party would hold on Saturday, March 21.