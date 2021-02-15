



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has written the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, seeking the prosecution of the chairman of the APC in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas over hate speech.

“Attack and punish anybody you see trying to steal votes during the election in 2023. Take stiffer action into your hands and nothing will be done. I have ordered you to punish anybody seen before ballots boxes trying to rig the election, this is my punishment, and nothing will happen.

“I call on our party youths to keep their weapons for now as there will be a better time to use them,” Abbas stated this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 44 newly elected local government chairmen held at Kano Pillars Stadium.





Reacting, the Kano State chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, said they have drafted a letter to the IGP and other relevant government agencies.

“We are not surprised because it has been his nature to make such inciting utterances. This is hate speech.

“To us it is an empty threat that will not deter the good people of Kano State from voting for people of their choice. However, for the interest of pure democracy, such unguarded utterances need to be addressed,” he said.

Abbas had previously made similar statements considered by the opposition party in the state as inciting.