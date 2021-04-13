



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has declared that several office-holders and members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon dump the party for the APC.

Princewill, who made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, said it was important for old and intending members of the APC to make good use of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise in the party.

While describing the recent statement by governors elected on the platform of the PDP as a distraction, the APC chieftain urged Nigerians not to be fooled by the governors’ statement, as it was not borne out of a love for the country or patriotism.

He said: “The latest outburst from the PDP governors is a distraction, but there are some who may not be wise to their intentions, so let me do them a favour and bring them some light.

“If you are fooled into thinking that the statement was borne out of a love of country or patriotism, think again. It wasn’t. No group has done more to fan the flames of division than they have. They want to win the next election and this is the old formula they are using in a new time. Just watch them.

“In 2023, they will present us with a President from amongst themselves from the North and use a divided country to try to wangle their way into the villa. Simple. We should rather concentrate on a party that is still evolving.





“I see several PDP office-holders and members coming over to APC, not the other way round. That is why the current revalidation exercise is important. Especially in my state. After this, congresses and a convention will follow and we will all see leadership from the top to the bottom of the party across the country.

“So, I am not going to mince words in talking to my people. If any Rivers resident is satisfied with the way things are in the state, this message is not for you. Please go about your business and my apologies for the disturbance. On the other hand, if you want things to change, an opportunity to do it has come.

“The ongoing APC revalidation is your opportunity to influence the direction of a major political party in this state. PDP is a closed shop. You know what you will get. The latest LGA primaries have shown us who has a voice. In APC, you have a wonderful chance to truly choose candidates of your choice before they are presented for a general election. Do not waste it. Go and register today.

“This message is for APC rebels, PDP rebels, youth rebels, men of God, the true lovers of rivers state and all our non indigenes. In the words of the late Boma Erekosima, “I dey there better pass them say.” If you enjoy being allowed to speak freely, you will never have a better chance,” he added.