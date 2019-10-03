<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has dissociated the party from recently trending 2023 campaigns advertisement.

Oshiomhole, who spoke to journalists at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday evening, blamed the campaign posters and billboards on the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which he said is intent on creating disaffection and suspicion among the ranks of the APC.

The party chairman, however, said the preoccupation of the party, its leaders and members at the moment is governance and delivering all the promised goods to Nigerians and supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed in leading the country.

According to him, the period for politicking and electioneering had ended, adding that the courts are also doing their part to sort out the other matters that emerged post-elections by gradually settling the cases before them.

He charged Nigerians to task politicians to go to work to justify the mandates given to them during the last elections.

“I want to completely disassociate myself and members of our party from all those posters. We believe that these are the handwork of PDP who think that they can create suspicion within the rank of APC by nominating for our party who they think or purporting or attempting to print for some elements in our party whether to create complete diversion.

“So, I stand here as National Chairman of APC, not only to deny those posters as they affect me, but to deny those posters as they affect any leader of our party because it is not yet time. Even people who may have ambition are aware that this is not the time.

“At this point in time all hands must be on deck to support President Muhammadu Buhari and all our state governors in their respective states to work together unanimously to deliver deliverables for the good of our people in the states and at the Federal level. This is not the time to talk politics. Politics cannot be an all round season, the season for politics is over.

“The judiciary is also clearing the governorship, the National Assembly and even the presidential elections. Once this are done and out behind us, I expect all Nigerians to insist that those elected should go back to work and deliver and justify the mandate they have been given

This is not the time for electioneering. We cannot have electioneering for four years and therefarter you have people elected and continue for another four years. There is time for politicking, there is time for governance, this is the time for governance. All of us in the APC we are committed to backing the president to deliver for the Nigerian people, we will not distract him,” he said.