



The Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP) for South East geo-political, Chief Ali Odefa, has assured that the leadership of the party will democratise the primaries ahead of 2023 elections.

Chief Odefa , however, tasked members of the PDP in Ebonyi State never to allow themselves to be intimidated, essentially in securing their meetings.

He made this known on Monday during the party Stakeholders meeting held at Salt lake, Abakiliki, the state capital.

“One great advantage you have over them is that in our party, we will democratize the process of primaries. Everybody will have a level playing field to contest.

“Also, l want to encourage you, do not be intimidated or be afraid, call your meetings, mobilize your people, secure your meetings, they won’t do anything”, he explained.

Odefa further maintained that South-East remains PDP region and focus to correct all the abnormally affecting the party in the zone.





“We are reaching out to people and the result is what we all saw that happened in Aba, Abia State. Politics is not by shouting. We are not noise makers, we are focused,” he noted.

In an interview with journalists the Caretaker Chairman of the Party in the State, Elder Fred Udeogu, urged the state governor to facilitate a peaceful surrender of all their party properties in his possession, including the party secretariat.

Among those who attended the meeting were former Secretary to Government of the Federation Sen Anyim Pius-Anyim, the first civilian Governor of the State and Senator representing Ebonyi North Dr Sam Egwu, Sen Obinna Ogba and Sen Amah Nnachi.

Others present at the meeting were the five National Assembly members including Hon Anayo Nwonu, Hon Sylvester Ogbaga, former lawmakers, Ministers and Ambassadors from the State and a host of others.

Their gathering came barely 72 hours after the former chairman of the Party, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, resigned and defected to the ruling APC.

On Monday, Governor Dave Umahi swore in Nwebonyi as the Commissioner for capital city development.