National Coordinator of the South South Elders Forum, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, told news men in Abuja that if the south east insists on having the Presidency in 2023, the north might be forced to hold on to power because of the issue of Biafra

The Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe, has relinquished his position as the spokesperson of the group.

Sara-Igbe resigned his position to concentrate as the National Coordinator South-South Presidency 2023 for South-South Elders Forum.

With this development, Sara-Igbe will no longer be the Spokesman but be a Member of the Board of Trustee of PANDEF.


A statement he issued yesterday read, “His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe is now free from PANDEF Exco activities and have all the time needed to coordinate and pursue the South-South Presidency 2023 on behalf of the South-South Elders Forum.

“The South-South Region is presently clamouring and agitating for 2nd term in Office as President comes 2023 as provided in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories