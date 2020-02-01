The Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe, has relinquished his position as the spokesperson of the group.
Sara-Igbe resigned his position to concentrate as the National Coordinator South-South Presidency 2023 for South-South Elders Forum.
With this development, Sara-Igbe will no longer be the Spokesman but be a Member of the Board of Trustee of PANDEF.
A statement he issued yesterday read, “His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe is now free from PANDEF Exco activities and have all the time needed to coordinate and pursue the South-South Presidency 2023 on behalf of the South-South Elders Forum.
“The South-South Region is presently clamouring and agitating for 2nd term in Office as President comes 2023 as provided in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”