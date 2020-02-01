<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe, has relinquished his position as the spokesperson of the group.

Sara-Igbe resigned his position to concentrate as the National Coordinator South-South Presidency 2023 for South-South Elders Forum.

With this development, Sara-Igbe will no longer be the Spokesman but be a Member of the Board of Trustee of PANDEF.





A statement he issued yesterday read, “His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe is now free from PANDEF Exco activities and have all the time needed to coordinate and pursue the South-South Presidency 2023 on behalf of the South-South Elders Forum.

“The South-South Region is presently clamouring and agitating for 2nd term in Office as President comes 2023 as provided in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”