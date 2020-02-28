<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday warned the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress to prepare for eviction following the move to reconcile aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Makinde, who is the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, stated this after a reconciliation parley with stakeholders of the party at the Lugard office of a former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, in Lagos.

Also present during the meeting were a former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; George, a former Second Republic Transport Minister, Chief Ebenezer Babatope; and a party chieftain, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, among others.

Makinde described the meeting as “mission accomplished,” adding that the process of reconciliation would continue.

He said, “As you can see, it was mission accomplished. My father (George) and I were able to resolve some of the issues.”





On why the state PDP chairman, Mr Deji Doherty, was absent at the meeting, Makinde said, “It is one step at a time. We have come here to meet the stakeholders with my father and leader here to move the party forward.

“I can assure you that the unity of the PDP in Lagos State is sacrosanct right now. We are also putting the APC on notice that they need to prepare for what is coming in Lagos.”

George expressed optimism that, with the reconciliation process, the party in Lagos State would emerge united to win future elections.

“The governor spoke brilliantly and proffered solutions which will be accepted so that the stakeholders can work together. I have experienced a cacophony of voices and fighting ourselves. We have a finality; nobody is born forever and there will be a day after.

“The stakeholders will be called; they will talk to the national leadership of the party and we will all move forward. We don’t have emperors in our party but we have leaders and whatever is suggested here will be accepted,” he added.