<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Recent appointments and changes made by President Muhammadu Buhari, especially the removal of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as head of Economic Management Team has generated a lot of controversies, necessitating speculation in some quarters that his removal may not be unconnected with plan by the North to retain power in 2023.

Waziri Bulama, Deputy Director, All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council said on Channels Television programme on Wednesday that the adjustments in President Buhari’s portfolio where Vice President Yemi Osinbjo was relieved of his job as head of economic management team was not a plot to whittle his power neither did it show any vote of no confidence on the professor of law.

Bulama denied that Osinbajo was removed for the party to intensify plot for the North to retain power in 2023. He said that it was unfortunate that some people had conceived such malicious thought in their hearts to the extent of transmitting such to mislead Nigerians.

He maintained that Osinbajo, a professor of law and a pastor had been very active in carrying out the party’s programmes of deepening Nigeria democracy, providing good governance for the citizens. He pointed out that the party had been proud of the performance of the Vice President.

He said, “Adjustment did not amount to a vote of no confidence on the vice president. We know Mr. President to be a man of integrity and a man who operates within the ambit of law. Our priority as a party is to implement all programmes that we have introduced. Nigerians gave us their mandate, we scored over 25 percent in 34 States of the country in the last presidential election.We have control of National Assembly, we are in charge of 20 States in the country. We are the strongest party in the history of the country since independence. We have a responsibility to deliver good governance to the people for the mandate given to us and that is why we are not talking about 2023 but how to build and leave a lasting legacy” he said.

The deputy director, who said that his office was still relevant even after the general elections, stressed that his office had a responsibility of managing the mandate which people had entrusted to the party. While answering questions as to the distinctive ideology of the party. He said that the party was working on an ideology that would give it a distinctive identity. He stated that those involved in the formative stage of the party had good plan to distinguish the party from others, pointing out that APC was a party that had supported youth, women, deepening of democracy, rule of law, prudent in the management of country’s resources etcetera.

The APC chieftain who had difficulty responding to question as to whether there was any mechanism put in place by the party for orientation of members who decamp from other parties to the ruling party before giving them major roles, rather he reiterated the fact that President Buhari was determined to institutionalize the party, such that the party would be independent, not organized around individuals but a party that would outlive the founders.