



The Ondo state deputy governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has said that governor Rotimi Akeredolu will give direction to the people of the state as regards who to support during the next Presidential election.

Ayedatiwa said this when leaders of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (SWAGA 23) visited him in office.

The deputy governor who stood in for his boss, said “come 2023 Ondo State will not be passive with the process that will bring about the emergence of APC candidate in the 2023 presidential primary and the general election.

Ayedatiwa who described the group as a “great movement”, the Deputy Governor stated that Tinubu has for a long while been a friend of the state and a nationalist who accommodates everyone regardless of ethno-religious background, an attributes he said the incoming President must possess to unite Nigeria.

“APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a phenomenal and leader of leaders whose track records are there for everyone to see,” he said.





“l’m a man under authority, we have only one voice from our Governor ( Akeredolu ), he is the one that can speak or make a pronouncement, but I can assure you (SWAGA) that, Ondo State will not be passive.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of the group, Senator Dayo Adeyeye said it is the turn of the South to produce the president in 2023.

Adeyeye said that the adherence to the zoning of the highest office in the country will further foster the unity of Nigeria.

While emphasizing that, every part of the country should be given a sense of belonging, the former Minister for Works said “power rotation is a covenant between us, hence the need to shift the power to South.”

Members in the team are National Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Vice Chairman, Senator Rilwan Soji Akanbi, Senator Tony Adeniyi, Hon Abiodun Akinlade, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde (Abena), Hon (Princess) Ayo Omidiran and Hon Oye Ojo.

Others include Hon Oloruntoba Oke, Hon Rotimi Makinde, Hon Bayo Sanwo-Olu, Hon Deji Jakande, Hon Lanre Odubote, among others.