



The President-General of Igbo apex socio-political body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, on Wednesday, described as unfortunate, comments credited to Mamman Daura that the choice of who becomes Nigeria’s President in 2023 should be based on competence and not “turn-by-turn”.

Daura, known as an influential powerbroker and nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, had in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Tuesday, said that the most qualified Nigerian should succeed Buhari in 2023, irrespective of the zone such candidate comes from.

Daura in the interview which has gone viral alluded that since Nigerians have tried the rotational presidency about three times already and it would be better to go for the most qualified candidate in 2023.





But reacting to the report, Ohanaeze President-General through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Emeka Attamah, condemned Daura’s comments, noting that it is unfair of him to seek an end to “rotation” after Buhari and the northern region had enjoyed two terms in quick succession.

He said, “The truth is that Mamman Daura is not being a fair judge. Then, he didn’t believe rotation should end. Now that he has tasted power through Buhari, rotation can end and the most qualified/competent can be voted in, dis-countenancing that the South East has never tasted what he is drooling in?”

He reminded him that the law of equity demands that what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

“By the way, who determines the most qualified/competent candidate? Is it as competent as the last one they gave the nation?

“It is indisputably the turn of the South, specifically the South East,” he added.