A coalition of northern groups under the aegis of the Arewa Mandate Initiative, has declared that a majority of northerners were committed to the idea of rotating the Presidency between the North and South.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Muhammed Mubarak, and Secretary, Alhaji Aminu Muhammed, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The group said after consultations across numerous political groups, especially on the APC platforms across the north, within the last three months, has shown evidence of the commitment to ensuring that the next president of Nigeria emerged from the southern part of the country.





The statement read in part, “While the North looks forward to the south to put forward the best and most acceptable material for the office of the President, the Arewa Mandate Initiative, had conducted a survey of the likely personally that could be said to possess the credentials needed to occupy the exalted office of the President of the country.

“Among those that the North might be looking out for, include: The current Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylvia, from Bayelsa State, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, from Rivers, and Senator Victor Ndoma Egba SAN, a former Senate Leader from Cross River state, all from the south-south.

The statement added, “For the South-East, names like the former Governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha, the current Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbomnaya Onu, current Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi among others.”