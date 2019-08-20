<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie, Tuesday, said those clamouring for the presidency of Nigeria to remain in the north after President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his tenure by 2023 are right if fairness and equity must be sustained on the rotation of the presidency between the north and south.

Owie told newsmen Tuesday that the debate between respected elders like Chief Ayo Adebanjo, former governor of Anambra state chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Yahaya Kwande was unnecessary.

He said; “I didn’t expect our elders to debate a settled matter. Nigerians mutually agreed on rotating the Presidential slot in 1999.

“That year, 1999, OBJ from the South became President and spent 8years and the slot shifted to the North. However, when President Yar’adua passed on, the Presidency returned to the South. May 2019, made it 20yrs of Democracy in Nigeria. Of these 20yrs Southern Nigeria has produced President for 13yrs 216 days, while Northern Nigeria would have taken 6yrs and 149 days.

“From May 2019 the North has a total of 7yrs 216days to complete her slot. We should all know that “where there is no justice, there can’t be peace” I urge all Political Parties to start sourcing for experienced, intelligent, and compassionate candidates from the North to complete the Northern slot. May God save Nigeria from the present darkness in Jesus Name,” he said.