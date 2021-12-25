2023: Nigerians urged to persuade Senator Akpabio to contest for president

Nigerians have been urged to join in persuading the former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to contest for President in the 2023 elections.

The National Coordinator of an independent, non-governmental group, Senator Godswill Akpabio For Common Good (SGACG), Jibril Tafida, made the call in a Christmas message made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the group, “we are a group of volunteers, united under the banner of Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG). We heartily rejoice with all Nigerians on this occasion of Christmas and express our gratitude to God for sparing our lives to witness this special day.

“We call on Nigerians to join hands with our group in urging the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, to aspire for political office in 2023. The year 2022 should offer a special opportunity for Nigerians from all walks of life to join the SGACG in persuading the Minister to actively participate in the general elections of 2023.

“Regardless of ethno-regional or religious affinities, Nigerians should come together and speak with one voice and rally round Senator Godswill Akpabio, as nationalist, with goodwill all over the nation to aspire for a higher elective office in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“His sterling records of achievements during his sojourn as Akwa Ibom State governor and his legislative activism as Senate Minority Leader have made him well-cut out for a higher elective office, especially that of the President. We won’t rest on our oars until we successfully convince Senator Akpabio to join the 2023 race and leave his footprints on the sands of Nigeria’s democratic history.

“The time is ripe for Nigerian men and women of good conscience to join a million others in the SGACG train, to convince Akpabio to step out for higher national service; because he has all it takes in terms of leadership abilities and top-level connections at the domestic and international levels.

“Lastly, we urge Nigerians to use the spirit of Christmas as an opportunity for promoting tolerance, love for one another and brotherhood beyond other related barriers”.

The call is coming almost a week to the end of 2021.