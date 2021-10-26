2023: Nigerians will be relieved when I become president – Yahaya Bello

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has said he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

According to Bello, he has all the qualities to succeed as a President.

Bello who featured on Arise TV programme assured Nigerians of relief when he succeeds Buhari.

He said, “By the grace of God when I would have [been] sworn in as the president and commander-in-chief taking over from Buhari on May 29, 2023, Nigeria will have a heave of relief.

“When I assumed office in 2016, I inherited a state that was largely divided along ethnic, religious and tribal lines.

“I inherited a State faced with a lot of crimes and criminal activities. I was faced with a state begging for leadership. I inherited a state that required the binding of youths, women and all-inclusive governance.

“But today, Kogi is more united than ever before,” he added.