2023: Nigerians will be relieved when I become president – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said that certain politicians are frustrating the war against insecurity by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has said he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

According to Bello, he has all the qualities to succeed as a President.

Bello who featured on Arise TV programme assured Nigerians of relief when he succeeds Buhari.

He said, “By the grace of God when I would have [been] sworn in as the president and commander-in-chief taking over from Buhari on May 29, 2023, Nigeria will have a heave of relief.

“When I assumed office in 2016, I inherited a state that was largely divided along ethnic, religious and tribal lines.

“I inherited a State faced with a lot of crimes and criminal activities. I was faced with a state begging for leadership. I inherited a state that required the binding of youths, women and all-inclusive governance.

“But today, Kogi is more united than ever before,” he added.

