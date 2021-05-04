Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has made case for a southern Presidency in 2023, saying that there is going to be rotation of positions in 2023.

According to him, “those allocated to the North would move to South while those in the south would move to North in 2023”.

Governor Bello disclosed this in Minna on Tuesday when he received in audience North Central APC Stakeholders Forum on advocacy visit.

He also said that the North Central Governors Forum has agreed that the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be zone to north central.

“As the chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, I have called a meeting of the Governors and we agreed that we should not be left out. There are many aspirants from North West and North East.”.





He said, “Yes we have already discussed to go for the office of National chairman but it is not in my place to say who would get it or not”.

He explained that if the position is eventually allocated to the zone, the Governors would meet with stakeholders to decide the best candidate to occupy it.

He argued that in the past few years, the zone has not been favoured in National positions despite having highest votes in elections.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of the Forum, Dominic Alancha, solicited for support for the candidacy of Former Governor of Nasarawa state Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura for the National chairmanship of the party.