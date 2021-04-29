The Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN) has announced a $10 million grant it would use to support candidates that are committed to good governance and rule of law during the 2023 general elections.

The NDN, in a statement issued yesterday from the United States of America and signed by its Director of Publicity, Mr. Akintunde Ademola, said the time has come for Nigerians abroad to ensure that only those who are committed to the rule of law should be elected into public offices.

The NDN, which is a composition of Nigerian professionals abroad, was established to lend logistics support to leaders — particularly young leaders and to advance the vision that would guide good governance in Nigeria through the six principles of independence, openness, accountability, integrity, clarity and effectiveness.

The network would work with groups that have well-articulated vision, demonstrated ability to attract supporters, volunteers, donors and have the willingness to collaborate with like-minded groups.

Ademola said: “The challenges we face as a country are real. But there’s no telling what we can achieve if we approach the fights ahead with the passion and determination we feel today, and bring that energy into 2023 and beyond.”

He said that Nigerians in the Diaspora would remit billions of Naira to their home country every year but are denied the right to vote during elections.

The statement said: “We, at the NDN, have resolved to find a creative way to ensure that only those who have respect for rule of law, transparency and accountability are elected into office.





“Today, we announce the institution of $10 million grant to support our partner organisations and candidates who meet our rigorous selection criteria. The aim is to produce progressive leaders and groups dedicated to leading Nigeria on a good governance structure.

“The NDN wishes to re-confirm our commitment and our unconditional continued efforts to support young intelligent candidates to run for elected government positions in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The NDN said that honest, God fearing and selfless leaders must be elected into public offices before good governance would be in place.

The group observed that credible candidates were shying away from participating in the electoral process because they lacked the resources to do so.

It said: “We will initiate a letter requesting for a meeting with candidates with intent to provide funding support from our Nigerians in the diaspora coalition for the purpose of media and logistics.”

It also said that it had secured high network individuals to underwrite town hall venue bookings and logistics in Europe, North America and Asia for candidates.

The statement added that “democracy thrives better where good governance is the rule and not an exception.

“Good governance is perceived as a normative principle of administrative law, which obliges each country to perform its functions in a manner that promotes the values of efficiency, transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to civil society.”