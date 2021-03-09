



To present what they said would be a “credible mega alternative” to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general polls, leaders of the National Consultative Front, NCFront, Tuesday, raised a 22-man political merger committee.

Headed by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Umar Ghali Na’ Abba, the committee is mandated “to negotiate and facilitate an inclusive Mega Party Movement for Nigerians,” Mr. Olawale Okunniyi, head of NCFront Secretariat, said yesterday, in a statement.

He said: “The team will also mobilise massive resistance to national elections without a brand new peoples constitution, biometric accreditation, electronic and diaspora voting, etc.

“It will also provide a credible ideological mega-political alternative to rescue Nigeria from the predatory and disastrous grip of the ruling political leadership of the APC and PDP.”

The political merger committee includes 12 national chairpersons of national political parties and nine major political movements and interest groups.

It was mandated to use its inclusivity to ensure “the fusion of various platforms, allies and stakeholders that share NCFront mission to rescue and save Nigeria from the avoidable misery and hopelessness brought upon the Nigerian people by the ruling political parties in Nigeria.”





NCFront leaders resolved to mobilise all Nigerians to resist any national elections without a new people’s constitution that can guarantee biometric accreditation, electronic and Diaspora voting.

Members of the committee

While inaugurating the merger committee, Professor Pat Utomi, co-chair of the NCFront, listed other members of the committee as Chief Raph Okey Nwosu ( ADC, national chairman) – Vice Chair; Dr Olu Agunloye (SDP national chairman) – secretary, Dr Osagie Obayuwana (former national chairman, NCP).

Others are Ezekiel Nya Etok (former chairman, YDP); High Chief Peter Ameh (former chairman of IPAC and PPA); Dr Tanko Yunusa ((national chairman, NCP); and Senator Zainab A. Kure.

Also membes are Jumoke Akindele (former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly); Comrade Issa Aremu (Labour and LP leader); Chief Precious Elekima (national chairman, PLIF); Senator Folashade Grace Bent; Dr Aisha Salihu Lemu; Alhaji Hamisu Santuraki (national chairman, MPN); Comrade Mark Adebayo (national chairman, KOWA Party).

Comrade Seni Ajayi (Socialist Bloc); Mrs Georgina Dakpokpo (national chairperson, Young Democratic Party, YDP); and Hon Kassim Balarabe Musa (Socialist Movement of Nigeria) are also in the c ommittee.

Chairman of the merger committee, Na’aba, in his acceptance speech said that his Committee will work round the clock to produce the manifesto, constitution, nomenclature, logo, motto, slogan and interim leadership structures of the new mega political movement.