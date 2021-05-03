The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2019 Kogi State governorship election, Engineer Musa Wada, has expressed confidence in the ability of Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to salvage Nigeria’s current challenges if given chance to lead Nigeria in 2023.

Wada made the assertion at the weekend when he received members of the national executive council of the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), who paid him an advocacy visit in his residence in Abuja.

While lamenting that virtually all facets of existence in the country are currently in shambles, the PDP stalwart declared that what Nigeria needed now more than ever before are the likes of Governor Mohammed to salvage it from disintegration.





According to him, the current state of affairs in the country caused by insecurity, unemployment, poverty and secession, among other challenges, threatening the existence of the country can only be tackled by a competent, committed and visionary leader like the former FCT Minister.

Speaking earlier, BAM-V director-general, Comrade Mohammed Abubakar Jibo, told their host, Wada, that the group were in his house to keep him abreast of its cardinal objectives which include propagating the achievements of Governor Mohammed and the transformation drive of his administration in Bauchi State on one hand and to reecho its call on the governor to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Also speaking, the Director of Finance, Mr. Yakubu Habibullah Umar, solicited the support of Engineer Wada, whom he described as a PDP stakeholder to partner BAM-V to prevail on Governor Mohammed to heed their call for the betterment of the country.