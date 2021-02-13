



Following the ongoing membership registration exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country, A Chieftain of the party in Oyo State, Otunba Abisoye Fagade, has said that the revalidation exercise of the party would boost party membership and place it on the path of victory in 2023 and beyond.

Fagade, disclosed this yesterday while speaking with journalists after revalidating his membership of the party at his ward in Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State, amidst party faithful.

According to him, the exercise is the best thing that is happening to the party in recent time, adding that APC party needed rejuvenation right now they are registering new people who have not been registered with the party before, saying: “It’s a way for the party to boost its membership.”

“I am grateful to God that I am able to do the registration today. I can say I am a member of APC and I will enjoin everybody to do the same.”





“You can’t question what you are not part of, you can only ask questions on what you are part of and this is the structure,” he said.

While expressing his satisfaction with the exercise so far, Fagade said: “The participation is amazing, in my ward alone, we have done over a hundred in one day and today is the first day.”

He, however, harped on the need for party members to be united ahead of subsequent elections in the state.

He said: “We need to do what is supposed to be done before we can claim victory but we are on the part of the victory, we need to come together, remain together to make sure that we channel our efforts to make sure that we have a better nation.”

“And I want to tell you authoritatively that APC remains united in the state and there is no rancour as being speculated in some quarters. We have gone to the drawing board and we are coming up stronger, fortified and united to reclaim our mandate in 2023 and beyond. APC is a force to reckon with.