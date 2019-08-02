<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Almost four years to next governorship election, the Isuikwuato District Welfare Association in Abia State, has asked all political parties to choose their candidate from the district in 2023, in the spirit of Abia Charter of Equity.

In a three-page communiqué signed by Eze Ezo Ukandu, Chief Uzo Egbo, Navy Captain Chris Ibe Osondu, Ichie Eugene Ibeh and Eze Silas Chukwu, after a meeting, the association said the ‘I’ in the acronym of Abia, stands for the Isuikwuato District, which comprises the present day Isuikwuato Local Government Area and Umunneochi Local Government Area.

They said the association had taken a critical and closer look at the history of the creation of Abia State and resolved that the governorship seat should be conceded to Isuikwuato District by all political parties in 2023, in the spirit of Abia Charter of Equity.

“When Abia was created on August 27, 1991, people from the area contributed substance and time, and therefore, their effort should not be disregarded in deciding the leadership of the state. For the people of Isuikwuato, time, season and circumstances define moments and inform decision. We are not Old Bende and should not be so connoted, lumped, regarded, assumed and subscribed as old Bende,” they said.

The association said the old Bende appellation was a historical and administrative wrong foisted on them, insisting: “We would no longer accept that, but would want to engender the political distillation needed to acknowledge our common ancestral political heritage as we were of the Okigwe division.”