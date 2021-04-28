The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reassured the nation that the 2023 General Elections will hold on February 18, 2023 just as it has advocated for stiff penalties against Electoral Offenders including sponsors.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu disclosed this on Wednesday in his address at a Public Hearing on a Bill for an Act to Establish National Electoral Offences Commission which was organised by the Senate Committee on INEC.

The event took place at the Conference Room 002, New Senate Building, National Assembly (NASS) Complex Abuja.

According to him: “The Commission is anxious to know the legal framework to govern the 2023 General Elections. By the principles established by the Commission, the 2023 general elections will hold on Saturday February 18, 2023, which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days away from today or 660 days away”





Prof. Yakubu said 13 years after the recommendation by Justice Mohammed Uwais for the establishment of National Electoral Offences Commission, and many other committee reports on the same “we are here today at this historic event to make inputs into this bill”.

“No doubt, INEC is saddled with many responsibilities as it is election throughout the year in Nigeria. Since 2015 election, 124 cases of electoral offences are being prosecuted with only 60 convictions”, Prof. Yakubu said.

He however thanked the leadership of NASS especially the three senators who sponsored the new bill.