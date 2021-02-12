



Ahead of 2023 general election, an Igbo group, National Forum for South East Presidency has banned Ndigbo from aspiring for the post of vice president in any political party, saying “Igbo Presidency is not negotiable”.

The resolution was made known yesterday at the zonal meeting of the group held at Meadway Luxry Hotels and suit, GRA, Enugu.

The Summit which attracted both religious, traditional and political leaders from South East, South South and middle belt Region also took a far reaching political decision among which was the non Negotiable agreement on the South East presidential slot in 2023.

In a keynote address by the National president of the group Dr Patrick Enuneku, said the presidency slot is not negotiable, warning that any lgbo man who tries to take vice president slot of any political party would not only be disgraced but face the wrath of the Igbo people.

Dr Enuneku disclosed that the group has embarked on consultation with political stakeholders, former heads of State as well as traditional and religious leaders from the six regions across the country.





Hear him, “We want to make it clear to every Nigerians that we have no particular political party of interest nor candidate. It is the choice of a favoured candidate of the Igbo extraction that would determine who and what party to support at the appropriate time”, He said.

He warned members of making negative utterances against the ideologies, policies, programs and political agenda of the group.

Earlier in a welcome address, the South East zonal chairman and Chairman of Enugu State chapter Messers Chinedum Ukwu and Chief Innocent Nnadi respectively recalled some of the efforts made by some notable Nigerians in support of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction come 2023 and tasked members on unity, trust,and commitment.

They also commended president Mohammed Buhari for the ongoing rehabilitation on Enugu-Onitsha express way and Enugu -PH -Aba road.

A pro Igbo presidency group delegates from Niger Delta and middle belt lead by it’s leadership Hon Innua Ugbade of middle belt and Chief Isaac Simon-mkpi of Niger Delta group, advised Ndigbo to shun monitory inducement or forget their presidential bid .

The duo who commended the effort of the group so far, said the efforts of the group so far, promised to give Ndigbo hundred percent support during the election.