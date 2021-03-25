



The Igbo Leadership Development Foundation on Thursday, threatened to mobilise thei entire South-East to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to zone the 2023 presidency to the region.

The group stated this in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Law Mefor.





Others who also signed the statement are Dr. Godwin i. Udibe (Chairman) and Onyebuchi Obeta (National Secretary).

It also vowed to drag the party to court if it failed to stick to its constitution that provides for a rotational presidency.