2023: House minority leader charges PDP to field popular candidates

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has charged the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that popular candidates, truly loved by people emerge for PDP to be victorious in 2023.

Hon. Elumelu, who made the call at a special inauguration dinner organised on Wednesday night in Abuja, in honour of the Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja also advised Arapaja to ensure that popular candidates, truly loved by the people of the states, emerge for the party to win the state elections.

Elumelu, who advised Arapaja to unite the South West members of the party, urged him to use his office to foster inclusiveness in the South West and reconcile aggrieved members ahead of Osun and Ekiti Governorship elections.

He noted that uniting the members will put the party in good stead to win elections in the zone, adding that the action would also boost the party’s chances of victory in the 2023 general elections.

Elumelu said: “Come 2023, we want to see the Southwest takeover by PDP. How are we going to get that done? It is for you (Arapaja) to take an urgent step toward uniting Southern PDP.

“It is a good assignment and it will be rigorous, but God that gave you this position knows that you have all that it takes to accomplish it.

“Any time you call us, we’ll be there to see that unity that is required from southern Nigeria is attained during your leadership.”

In his remarks, Arapaja assured that the incoming leaders would be selfless and meticulous to present flag-bearers that could win in all the elections, both in 2022 in Osun and Ekiti states and the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The power at the centre belongs to us. Nigerians are looking up to us as a credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We have started the journey to the villa on a good note, and I beseech each and every one of us to be more dedicated to this course of winning back Nigeria for the betterment of Nigerians. This is a task that is worthy of a pledge from us all.”

He said that his leadership in Southern Nigeria would always maintain a tripod policy for stabilizing the party and moving it forward.

Arapaja listed the policies to include sincerity of purpose; guide through the constitution; Justice and fairness, adding, “the most important thing to me is winning in our elections; not just being there as figurehead officer.

“To this end, I shall dispense all weapons at my disposal to justify the confidence reposed in me.”