The Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Alhaji Salihu Lukman, has said the defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the beginning of electoral tsunami for the ruling party in the South East ahead of the 2023 general election.

Lukman also expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would guarantee a level playing field for all aspirants in the APC in the build up to the election.

Umahi dumped the PDP last week and pitched tent with the APC, citing injustice in the former.

The PGF Director-General who spoke with newsmen on Monday in Abuja said that a level playing field has been conceived, nurtured and was gaining more traction by the day.





He said the defection of political bigwigs into the APC, new membership registration and revalidation of membership register would go a long way in enhancing the dynamics and political profile of APC, not just in the South East but across the country.

“It is the result of the President’s sincere desire driven by patriotic fervor running on diligent thought and efficient and clinical execution that you will only need to watch as we progress towards 2023.

“Now this is it, whatever anybody would say, this is the attraction in APC and for me as an individual, I see more of the potential that anybody who is courageous to take risk and can canvass for position, there is ample space for you in APC,” he said.