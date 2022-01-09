2023: Gbenga Daniel asks South West leaders to streamline presidential aspirants

Former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Sunday asked leaders and top monarchs in South West to consult, consider and streamline the number of politicians vying for the presidential seat, from the region, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His position was backed by the former Minister of Defence (State), Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the Deputy Minority Whip at the House of Representatives, Hon Segun Adekoya and a three-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI).

They spoke with newsmen at the Abraham Tabernacle Baptist International Worship Centre Church in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Sunday, during the 17th annual thanksgiving and 10th-year remembrance service for late Most Reverend Abraham Adebola Daniel, father of the former governor.

Addressing the gathering of political, religious and traditional leaders, Daniel, popularly known as OGD, noted that there is the need for major stakeholders in South West to embark on consultations, to prune down and present a candidate from the pool of politicians running for the presidency.

This, he said, has become imperative because “South West is being strongly considered for the 2023 presidency.”

Outside the church auditorium, Daniel told newsmen that “The western states or what you can call the South West is being strongly considered and take over the mantle of leadership for the President.

“As usual you know how it goes, there are severally, our people who are qualified, strong, willing and able. But if we really want to retain that opportunity, it is incumbent on all our leaders and elders to come together and streamline.

“If they come together, consider one or two people, the chances are that Nigerians would respond and respect that wish.

“That was why I was appealing to all our Obas and leaders not to rest on their oars. Power is never served a La Carte, they, therefore, have duties and responsibilities to come together and say we can present a candidate.”

When asked if his proposition is realistic considering the different political divides in the region, Daniel responded: “The way it works, power belongs to God, but it is also not served a La Carte. It is for people who aspire to get and there is nothing wrong in people aspiring.

“But there is everything wrong in everybody now struggling in such a way that at the end of the day nothing is achieved.”

Obanikoro particularly urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the presidential ambition of the former Lagos State Governor, Ahmed Tinubu is realised come 2023.

He noted that Tinubu played a major role in enthroning the President during the 2015 general elections.

On his part, Isiaka noted that South West parades “competent and capable” politicians who could govern the country, urging leaders to “come together in unity and present a candidate.”

Adekoya said “I subscribe totally to that same call that a Yoruba man should ascend that very throne (president) because we have a serious economy challenge. We have security challenges but I am persuaded that if we solve the economic challenge, the security challenge will automatically fix itself.

“People are hungry. People are dying of hunger.”

Earlier in his sermon, Archbishop David Faburoso described Pa Daniel as a ” man of vision, tireless and relentless worker in the vineyard of God.”

Fabusoro noted that the late clergyman showed love, peace, hope, where people preached hatred, urging a new generation of leaders to emulate his virtues.