Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the platform of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that everyone is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with provisions of the party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Chairman of Forum and the Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued on Friday said the defection of the Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC was as a result of President Muhammadu Buhari’s sterling qualities and fair mindedness endearing patriotic Nigerians to the party.

He stated: “APC belongs to all Nigerians. Everyone, from every part of the country is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto is economic, social and political development of Nigeria.”

Bagudu stressed that the decision of Ayade to join the APC was a testament of the party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians consistent with the vision of the founding fathers to ensure that the APC is a platform to unite all Nigerians.

He said the coming of Ayade into the APC further reinforces the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.

Bagudu added: “We congratulate our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose sterling qualities and fair mindedness endear patriotic Nigerians to the party. Mr. President’s credentials as a fair leader who is impartial will continue to promote our party and serve as a major source of electoral advantage.”

The chairman said as progressive governors, they would remain steadfast in supporting the efforts and initiatives of Mr. President to build the party as a strong and democratic political party in the country.





The APC governors also assured members that they would continue to support the National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee in all its current initiatives to rebuild the party.

Bagudu stressed that with the coming of Mr. Ayade, the capacity of the party to mobilise all patriots and other like-minded progressive Nigerians to join the APC was stronger.

The APC governors, therefore, commended members of the APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni for this milestone achievement and for getting another experienced leader in the person of Ayade to join the APC.

It added that the Caretaker Committee had worked hard to restore the political credentials of the APC as a strong institution for Nigeria’s democratic development.

The Forum said the progressive reinforcement of the ruling party continues, saying the party looks forward to receiving more patriots and progressive minded Nigerians into the APC.

The APC governors also commended Ayade for taking the courageous decision of leaving PDP to join APC.

The Forum stressed that the movement of Ayade to the APC was indicative of his principles, commitment and conviction to the development of Nigeria.

According to Bagudu, given all his achievements in Cross River State, Mr. Ayade is only coming home where he belongs. APC is indeed the party that will provide him and his people, and indeed all Nigerians the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations.

“Together with Mr. Ayade and all our leaders in the APC, our party’s capacity to serve the collective interests of all Nigerians through effective representation will be strengthened and reinforced,” Bagudu said.

The APC governors said the party was open, transparent and would continue to guarantee fair contestation in politics, in line with the overarching commitment of Buhari and founding leaders.