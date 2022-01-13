2023: Dele Momodu declares interest for presidency

Media mogul and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has declared his interest to run for president in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Momodu disclosed the development on Thursday when he met with the PDP National Chairman, Iyiorchia Ayu, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Dressed in an agbada and a cap, Momodu handed over his letter of interest to contest for the presidency to Ayu.

As at the time of filing this report, Momodu was in a closed door meeting with the PDP chairman, Iyochia Ayu.