Ahead of the 2023 elections, the people of Daura senatorial district of Katsina State, have called for power shift to allow a candidate from their zone govern the state.

A statement by Ahmed Ahidjo Sani Wali and Sada Sanusi Bujawa, chairman and secretary of Daura senatorial district, said Katsina comprised of three senatorial districts: Katsina, Daura and Funtua.

They, however, lamented that for 32 since the creation of the state on September 23, 1987, no indigene of the zone had been the governor or deputy, despite the senatorial district boasting the highest number of local government areas in the state.

The zone said it favoured zoning because it allows equity and fairness for all senatorial zones in the state to produce governors.

Part of the statement read: “Research has revealed that some politicians in Katsina State exploit our differences of being inhabitants of two different emirates (of Katsina and Daura) to divide and politically dominate people in this zone for their selfish political ends.

That is why this association is engaging in advocacy and mobilization campaign among inhabitants of this area to rise up and free ourselves from the political marginalisation and domination.”