<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that Nigerians are already counting down to May 29, 2023, when the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari will come to an end saying both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari administration will be consigned to “the dustbin of history”.

The Party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement on Thursday, while reacting to comments by the APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, over an alleged third term bid by the president.

Oshiomhole had, however, said that the rumoured third term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari was actually planted by the PDP.

But the PDP insists that the party has other intentions stressing that there is nothing the APC can do to stop the party from fizzling out, come 2023.

“Of course, Nigerians need not be reminded, of the exit date of an administration that has caused them so much pains, abused our law, trampled on their rights and undermined our electoral process,” Ologbondiyan said.

“It would interest Oshiomhole to know that if anything, Nigerians are already counting days for May 29, 2023, when the APC and the Buhari administration will be consigned to the dustbin of history.

“The PDP has counselled the embattled National Chairman of the fizzling APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop pushing the APC third term discourse in the public space.

“The party further counsels Oshiomhole to desist from going to the Presidential villa to push the impossible as such will not save him from the axe of suspension dangling over his political head or his inescapable prosecution over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of Edo state resources while he was governor of that state.

“The PDP further noted that such mission to the Villa, like the one Oshiomhole made today, will also not save the APC from fizzling before 2023, as even alluded to by President Muhammadu Buhari in his apprehensions about the gloomy future of the APC.

“Mr Oshiomhole should, therefore, stop sounding like a broken brass in his attempt to launder a failed merchandise.”