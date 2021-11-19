2023: Coalition canvasses North-Central presidency, begins mass mobilisation

A consortium of young social and political groups drawn from across the North-Central zone, who have been meeting under the banner of Coalition of North-Central Groups, have called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rally behind a presidential candidate from the North-Central geopolitical region in the 2023 general elections.

At a press conference convened by the group’s National President, Comrade Salahudeen Lukman, at the NUJ secretariat in Abuja, the Coalition emphasised that the opposition party should give its ticket to a qualified aspirant from the North-Central, citing the importance of the region to the unity of the country.

“As a coalition, we have commenced our consultations and resolved to proceed with the mass mobilisation and sensitization of all voters, to ensure the concession of the presidential ticket to the North Central to achieve a resounding success for our zone during the 2023 General Election.

“We make this demand because of our belief that at this difficult and trying time in our nation, the only path for national salvation, restoration and peace is to ensure that there is fairness equity, and justice in our body polity,” the chairman of the Coalition said.

The group reiterated the fact that the North-Central geopolitical zone is the only zone that has not produced a democratically-elected President or Vice President in the political history of Nigeria.

“It is no more news that there are agitations from other zones to produce the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. These agitations are coming both from the North and the South with each providing reasons for their position which we understand.

“For instance, since independence in 1960, all other zones have been privileged to produce democratically elected President, Vice President or their equivalent except the North Central Geo-Political Zone.

“Therefore for the sake of equity, fairness, and justice, we believe that it is appropriate for the other five zones to graciously concede the Presidency the North Central in 2023,” it stated.