



Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, weekend, urged Christians to get involved in the 2023 general elections, if they desire a total transformation of Nigeria. He noted that only about 20 per cent Christians voted in the 2019 general election, out of the 65 million members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN.

He also said that God would redeem Nigeria from its current challenges of insecurity, ethnic and religious tensions, starting from Oyo State.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, also challenged Nigerians to consistently pray for the country and its leaders.

The governor stated this during the thanksgiving service in commemoration of Bishop Francis ‘Wale Oke’s election as the 7th President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, held at the Sword of the Spirit International Ministries headquarters in Ibadan.

Makinde said: “Just as God has given the 7th President of CAN and 7th President of PFN to us (in Oyo State) at this point in Nigeria for perfection and completeness, so also I believe God to do the same thing for us in the next election.

“We started this democratic experiment in 1999 and up until 2019, we have had six elections and the seventh election is going to be in 2023. So, if we want perfection and completeness, the Church must get involved.





“When Bishop Wale Oke was talking, he said the population of PFN is about 65million but in the last election that brought in the current president, he scored about 15.3 million votes.

“So, if we want leaders to get thrown up, who would do the bidding of God, who will serve his people, we must not allow the next opportunity to slip by. Society will always get the type of leadership it deserves.

“I was anointed right in here and for this tenure; I will serve God and the people of Oyo State. So, we have to get leaders that will do that and there are many of them in our churches.

“We only need to encourage them and make up our minds to get leaders that will serve the people.”

Speaking on the challenges facing the country, Makinde said: “I want to tell us today that we have a lot of work to do. We need to keep praying for this country and people in leadership positions.

“What is important and critical is the fact that in the midst of all this confusion, we have to be clear-headed and do things that will solve problems.”

In his address, the new PFN President, Bishop ‘Wale Oke said that governments must use the power of the law to bring sanity to the country, adding that no good government negotiates with bandits, rapists, terrorists and murderers.