



A mechanical engineer based in the United States, Godswill Nwankwo, has declared his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

He disclosed this on Monday in a phone conversation with newsmen.

Nwankwo, who expressed his willingness to review the constitution, promised to restructure the country’s security by incorporating community policing.

“When I am elected, my first line of action will be to review the constitution. Also, the command structure of the police will be reviewed,” he said.

“There is what we call community policing where you allow people that belong to that community to police or protect the communities that they are serving.

“For example, you don’t expect an Igbo man to go to Sokoto state and police a community; language will be his or her number one barrier in that kind of structure, because he doesn’t understand Hausa-Fulani language.

“We will want a situation whereby, for instance, people of Sokoto are responsible for their police; Abia communities policed by their people, and in the end you have a state and local government police. This structure must not be influenced by the federal government.

“So, my first assignment will be to begin to address the issue of the constitution and come up with recommendations that will work for Nigerians.”





Nwankwo, however, said he is yet to decide on which political party he will align with.

“I have been contacted by several political parties. In the end, my sole commitment will be the manifesto, agenda and what I promised Nigerians before the election,” he said.

“I will not let anything get in the way of my promise when elected, and there will be no shackles holding me down from executing my promises.

“The 2023 election will be a decision for Nigerians electing a constitutional value that will affect the core values, and the lives of their children and grandchildren.

“When I emerge as president, it will be about Nigeria and not PDP, APC, APGA or any political party and so on; I will stop at nothing to see that Nigerians are secured and are prosperous.

“I will also ensure that Nigerians are able to access the opportunity we will provide, and also able to have access to law enforcement that is supposed to protect them.”

According to his bio, he has a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rivers State University; a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in computer science from Texas Southern University, and a Master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from the University of Houston CT Bauer College of Business in Houston, Texas.