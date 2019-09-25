<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has said the PDP BoT will embark on strategic talks and engagements with former President Goodluck Jonathan; a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; and other presidential aspirants of the party to solidify and position the party to recapture power at the federal level in 2023.

The presidential aspirants include a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso; another former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; a former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs between 2013 and 2015, Tanimu Turaki; a former member representing the Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Datti Baba-Ahmed; a former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In an interview with the Punch in Abuja on Tuesday, Jibrin also said the BoT would visit and co-opt a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Aliyu Gusau, who was also the National Security Adviser (NSA) from May 29, 1999 to June 1, 2006; a former PDP Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi; the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, other members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, including their Chairman, Seriake Dickson.

He stated that the party was strategising to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and re-launch itself to power as the greatest party in Africa, adding that some members of the BoT had visited the PDP presidential candidate for the February 23, 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, as part of the consultations and synergy to strengthen the party to win the 2023 presidential election.