Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has disowned campaign posters pairing him and a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo, for the 2023 presidential race.

The posters appeared in some parts of Abuja, the nation’s capital, at the weekend.

A statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on Monday, said the printing and posting of the posters were the work of mischief makers.

The statement said the former vice president “is presently preoccupied with joining hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to help in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges plaguing our nation such as insecurity and economic downturn marked by joblessness and extreme poverty.”

It also said while Abubakar belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Soludo is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and also a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party in Anambra State.

Abubakar, who hails from Adamawa State, was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

Atiku preoccupied with helping to find solutions to Nigeria’s challenges

Our attention has been drawn to reports in a section of the media of campaign posters of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Prof Charles Soludo, an aspirant in the Anambra State governorship election in parts of Abuja.





Ordinarily, we would have ignored the reports, but for the interest of those who may be misled by the disingenuous plot.

We know nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it.

It is obvious that this is a work of mischief. For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is of the PDP while Charles Soludo is of APGA. It is silly of anyone to attempt to drag the former Vice President into an election in Anambra which outcome will be determined by the people of the state.

Atiku Abubakar is presently preoccupied with joining hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to help in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges plaguing our nation such as insecurity and economic downturn marked by joblessness and extreme poverty.

That explains why last Monday, the Waziri of Adamawa commissioned the headquarters of Standard Micro Finance Bank and two manufacturing plants, promoted by him in Yola to provide much-needed jobs and opportunities.

We wish to restate that the purported 2023 campaign posters in circulation linking Atiku to Soludo is the handiwork of mischief makers and should be ignored.

Signed:

Paul Ibe

Atiku Media Office

Abuja

7th of June, 2021