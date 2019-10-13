<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A presidential campaign office bearing the names and photographs of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been opened in Osun state, rekindling rumours of Tinubu’s intention to run in 2023.

Tinubu, a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had long denied any intentions to run for the 2023 presidency.

However, the office opened to pursue 2023 Presidency of Tinubu has a big billboard mounted with the inscription: “Tinubu 2023. Tinubu is Non Negotiable, (TNN 2023)” – Sponsored by Hon Mutiu Kunle Okunola.

The office was used as the campaign office of immediate past speaker of the state house of assembly, Hon. Najeem Salaam during the governorship race last year.

Posters of the former speaker have been removed since he stepped down for the incumbent governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola.

The office is located almost directly opposite Oranmiyan house, the campaign office of immediate past governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, along Gbongan-Ibadan road, Osogbo.

In April, rumours were rife that Tinubu was behind the choice of the leadership of the National Assembly to advance his ambition for 2023 Presidency.

The stalwart then denied the report, describing it as ‘senseless’.

He stated then that his support for Ahmed Lawan and Gbajabiamila was aimed at helping President Buhari succeed in the “shared vision of a flourishing economy and a prosperous people,” in his second term.