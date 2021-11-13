Barely one year after the #Endsars protest that rocked the peace of Nigeria in October 2020, former Senator from Rivers West senatorial district, of Rivers State, Senator Wilson Ake has alleged that the protest was strictly targeted at the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Ake narrated that the burning of the Continental TV, hotel and the Nations newspaper offices which belong to Tinubu was enough evidence that the former Lagos State governor was targeted for elimination during the protests.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group, BATS Vanguard, Rivers State chapter, on Saturday, Ake said that Tinubu is eminently qualified to be the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ake who is also the state chairman of the steering committee of BATS said it was wrong for anybody to say that Tinubu was too old to contest for the 2023 presidency, adding that the APC national leader’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy qualifies him to be the next president of the country.

“We are not against anybody who wants to test his popularity in 2023, let the person show up. But for us in Rivers State, we are solidly behind the presidency of our national leader, Aaiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a detribalised man that has done so well for our democracy over the years.

“A lot of people say that Tinubu has a lot of money, what is he going to the presidency to do! But I believe that Tinubu is going to the presidency to make things better for Nigerians. He has the capacity and the ability to fix the economy of the country.

“The target of the ENDSARS Protest was Tinubu. They wanted to eliminate him because of his popularity. That was why they burnt up his hotel, his TV station and the newspaper office.

“Why must anybody say that Tinubu is too old to be president? I don’t think that is correct. It will only be fair to allow Tinubu to become the next President of Nigeria giving his enormous contributions to our democracy”, he said.

Senator Ake also used the occasion to enjoin the leadership of the APC in the state to give the former Senator Magnus Abe the opportunity of becoming the next governor of Rivers State in 2023, adding that Rivers South-East where Abe comes from is the only senatorial district that has not produced the Governor of the state since its creation.

Also speaking at the inauguration held at Freedom House, Abe’s political secretariat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the former Chief of staff during the administration of former Governor Rotimi AMAECHI, Chief Tony Okocha said Tinubu has the ability to turn around the fortune of Nigeria the same way he developed Lagos State during his time as Governor.

“Tinubu is the champion of Nigeria’s democracy. He has the capacity to turn around the economy of Nigeria the same way he did in Lagos as Governor. For a man that midwifed the development of Lagos State to what it is today, I believe that the same man if given the opportunity can make Nigeria great again,” he said.

Okocha insisted that Bola Tinubu understands the problems of Nigeria and knows how to solve same, noting that Tinubu has shown that he is a detribalised Nigerian who has developed a lot of people who come close to him irrespective of tribe or religion.