Ahead of the 2023 election, a political group known as Tinubu North Eastern Youth Mobilisation Congress, has endorsed former the governor of Lagos State and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the next president.

The group made the endorsement in a press release issued by its North East Coordinator, Aliyu H. Balewa, at the end of the inauguration ceremony of the executive members of the congress held in Bauchi at the weekend.

According to the statement, Tinubu is a political mentor in the country who has contributed immensely to the victory of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 polls, hence he should be compensated with the party’s ticket in the next presidential election.

The group said that the former Lagos State governor is a true nationalist that can unite the compatriots if elected president in 2023, noting that when he was a governor, he was unbiased and had appointed people from other states in his cabinet.

“On the grounds of justice, power should be shifted to the southern part of the country in 2023 since the North has served two consecutive terms. We believe that the best person to succeed Buhari is the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu because he is instrumental to Buhari’s victory in 2015 and 2019 elections. He also contributed tremendously to the success of the APC in all other elective offices”

“Therefore, 2023 should be a payback time. Let us respect the gentleman agreement by supporting the south to produce the next president. Bola Tinubu is the best man for the job in view of his political experience, dexterity, exposure and national patriotism,” the statement read.

The group explained that the objective of the group is to promote friendship and goodwill among Nigerian politicians so that there will be sustainable peace and development.

The statement mentioned the newly inaugurated officials of the group to include Aliyu H. Balewa – coordinator, Muhammad Ibrahim Bukar – secretary, Umar Salisu Alhaji – treasurer, Abdullahi Ya’u Mai Fure – publicity secretary, M.A Almustapha – organising secretary, Anas Abubakar – legal adviser and Abdulrashid Haruna Gombe, auditor of the congress.