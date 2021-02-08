



A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has boasted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would be completely wiped out by APC in the South East zone in 2023.

Apugo, who stated this at his Ibeku Umuahia country home, Umuahia, after the APC Membership Revalidation Committee visited him for capturing in the party’s new register, said PDP was living on borrowed time.

He predicted that PDP would collapse into APC in all the states of South East, stressing that the zone has realized its mistake of rejecting a ruling party for the opposition.

Asked about the feeling among the Igbo people that South East zone has suffered its worst political exclusion under the APC-led federal government, Apugo who is a member of APC Board of Trustees, described it as a misconception.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has been fair to Ndigbo in terms of appointments into positions, pointing to the recent appointment of an Igbo son, Major Gen. Leo Irabo, from Delta State, as Chief of Defence Staff.





Apugo commended the APC leadership for the on-going membership revalidation exercise, and pledged to support the party to win Abia in 2023.

Earlier, the leader of the committee, Ambassador Bala Mohammed Maigari, described Apugo as one of the critical stakeholders of APC in the country, hence the decision of the party to re-register him in his house.

He said the membership revalidation exercise was not meant to witch-hunt anybody but to give everyone including those who joined or are joining the party, equal opportunity ahead of 2023.

Maigari said that the exercise which would fully begin on Tuesday across the state had so far recorded tremendous success.

Abia State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa who was part of the delegation said APC was set to capture both Abia State and the entire South East zone following the increasing number of politicians of substance defecting to the party.