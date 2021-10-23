2023: APC should not go on a wild goose chase – James Faleke

Hon. James Faleke has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to take definite steps to enthrone a leadership that will consolidate the legacies of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration rather than embark on a wild goose chase with the inexperienced.

He declared that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu fits the bill of such a tested leader with vision and capacity to not only sustain the achievement of the party beyond 2023 but drive what is left of the economic and transformative agenda and programmes initiated by the administration.

Speaking at Saturday’s inauguration of State Steering Committees of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), in Abuja the former lawmaker maintained that APC does not need to look any farther if it wants to retain power at the centre come 2023.

He also cautioned the party against allowing the widespread insecurity which he claimed was sponsored by enemies of the country, to define the 2023 campaign, stressing that the APC under Buhari’s watch has made solid achievements that are blurred by Insecurity.

“The solid achievements of the Buhari administration in transportation (including our fast rail service and improved road network). mass housing, preventive health, export-led agriculture, functional education, improved electricity and stronger communications are today blurred by the threats posed to the national economy by the dangers of banditry, kidnapping and separatism.

“The destabilising agenda, sponsored by domestic nihilists and foreign enemies of Nigeria, must not be allowed to shape the narrative of the 2023 elections.

“Our party and government must snap victory from the jaws of these challenges. It is not the time to experiment with inexperienced experts. It is not the season for those who can talk but have no history of walking their talk” he warned.

Faleke who ran for governor in Kogi State in 2016 said that Tinubu has the popularity to secure the majority of the votes despite leaving the reins of political power since 2007, and urged the former Lagos State Governor to run for president.

“To secure the votes of the majority in 2023, we must present a candidate who knows where the shoe pinches the average Nigerian, not just because he has been there, but because, as the governor of the most difficult, most complex state in Nigeria, he put smiles on the faces of the poor by convincing the rich to join the government to chase poverty from the streets. That man is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju of Lagos, Lagos State”

Earlier in his address, Arc. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, Director General of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) said the main

the objective of the group is to mobilize followership and a formidable, popular grassroots support base for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls.

Arc Mohammed said the group that cut across all strata of the society is convinced of Senator to change the narrative and urged him to throw his hat in the ring and heed the clarion call coming from all Nigerians.

He urged the Steering Committees to return to their various states and constitute support groups in the local government areas with the aim to mobilize grassroots support for the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency.

“As you return to your various states, you are to constitute your local government and ward structures who must be men and women of proven integrity and capacity to deliver. Towards this end, you must ensure a proper and careful harmonization of all interest groups into a formidable structure and support base. You must ensure a level playing ground, fair representation and allow all-inclusive participation”.