



Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State yesterday started the sensitisation of indigenes and residents of the state on participation in the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

The stakeholders also used the opportunity to declare support for the clamour for the next governor of the state to come from the coastal part.

Speaking during the sensitization rally in Wards 11 and 13 of Obio/Akpor local government area of the state, the caretaker committee chairman of the APC in the area, Godwin Wobo, said zoning the governorship ticket to the coastal areas was a step in the right direction.





Wobo said: “Zoning the governorship ticket for the 2023 elections is a good decision and we all support it. From Melford Okilo’s administration to the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government, the governorship has been rotated between upland and riverine. A fair and committed man to this kind of project must tell you the truth.”

An APC stalwart, Ibitoru Green, said the APC was repackaging to take over the Rivers Government House in 2023, adding that the time was ripe for the riverine areas to get the governorship position for equity and fairness.