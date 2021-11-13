2023: APC Frontier Group inaugurates exco, backs Senator Tinubu presidency

The members of the APC Frontier Group, an arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as part of its preparation towards the 2023 general elections, has inaugurated the North Central/North-East states and national executive in Abuja.

Comrade Eric Olugbenga Eniola, National Coordinator of the group, in his speech enjoined all the newly inaugurated executive members to give maximum support to the APC-led government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Eniola said: “We are the composition of vibrant youths with vision and pragmatism in leadership who believe in all the activities and policies of President Muhammad Buhari – led government that is excellent in leadership and quality service delivery.

“We are here to support and assist APC to win all its elections, including the 2023 general elections in Nigeria and beyond. That is our primary objective as one of the largest APC support groups in the country today.”

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the APC’s National Leadership, in Abuja, the group’s Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Chief Dr Amos Gizo, described the APC Frontier Group as the largest support group with structures across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria including FCT, Abuja.

In his response, Tinubu, the APC leader, assured the group of his support in their activities.

Also included in the courtesy visit was the group’s National Secretary, Dr Samuel Oga; Deputy National Coordinator, North, Hon. Abdulkarim Gambo; Zonal leader, North East, Hon. Saidu Huzsha Muhammad; Hon. Kandilan Nuhu, National Youth Leader, represented by Gombe State secretary of the group, Hon. Gamaliel Lanmo.

Others are the National Zonal Women Leader, North East, Mrs Paulina Thomas; Taraba State Coordinator, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim and Comrade Umar D. Shehu, the Bauchi State Coordinator.