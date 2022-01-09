2023: APC diaspora chapters to support technocrat as presidential candidate – South Africa chapter

The South African chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Diaspora chapters will support the emergence of a technocrat as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

The chapter disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Engr. Bola Babarinde, and the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Sanni David, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to it, the diaspora chapters are working to support a candidate that will not disappoint Nigerians in the 2023 Presidential election.

“We in APC abroad (Diaspora) are in unison to support any tested technocrat/politician with the gut to face the remnants of powerful retired military caucus in political space in Nigeria.

“It is time to have full civilian choice President come 2023, he or she must be grounded in the politics at home and must be ready to work with us in Diaspora.

“We in APC SA with our alliance partners in other foreign chapters are working assiduously with men and women of integrity back home to support a candidate that will not disappoint Nigerians,” the chapter said.

According to the group, the chapter has a few of “honest candidates in mind which are tested” and ready to run for the office of the president in 2023.

“Our choice of who becomes the next president will depend on internal arrangements of the party’s official zoning structure and quality of the candidate.

“No sentiment and compromise of the choice of the best candidate to represent our party and with the assurance that he/she will win a landslide in 2023.

“The key agenda for our support will be a total overhaul of our security architecture,” the group noted.

It listed other criteria that would influence the diaspora chapters’ support to include steadfastness in ensuring stable energy, modern infrastructures, first-class health services, and quality and affordable education.

According to the chapter, such a presidential candidate should be able to adopt a creative revenue generation strategy to reduce external borrowing to finance the infrastructural deficit.

The group, which recalled that APC came into existence in 2014 as a result of the coalition among some political organisations, said all blocs should be given a sense of belonging in the 2023 general elections.

“Now we have less than two years for another round of elections to usher in new leaders, we the members of the APC in diaspora felt betrayed as a result of lack of adequate recognition from the party we laboured and risked everything to put in power.

“However, as party loyalists, we will continue to work and continually strategise within the system to get what we want.

“We expect our party to make use of the enormous talent to help the government in all areas of governance but little was achieved in this regard in collaborating with Nigerians abroad,” it said.

According to the chapter, in 2023, the diaspora members will make a choice whether to support their colleagues at home or sponsor someone among them as the party’s presidential candidate.