



The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, has on Wednesday in Abuja, dismissed as fake, a list in circulation purporting to be the resolution of the party on the zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the CECPC dismissed the reports when he led members of the committee on a condolence visit to its Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni who lost his maternal grandmother.

He said; “People who are interested in running for one office or the other can speculate. As far as I am concerned, at the last Caretaker Committee meeting we had, we did not discuss that. That is not what we are concerned with now. What we are concerned with is data collection. How to collect data without making mistakes.





“We are not going to be pressurized by sentiments and then we do the wrong thing

“Let me say that zoning is not for the Caretaker Committee alone. It has to do with the President, it has to do with other major stakeholders, it has to do with a lot of people.

“I want to mute the speculation. The list is not from us ( Caretaker Committee). There is no way such a decision will be taken without consulting with the President, consulting with the governors and other major stakeholders. People should disregard the list. We are focused on delivering our mandate and we are to do it right”, Akpanudoedehe added.