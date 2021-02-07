



Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara state, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, has advised the incumbent Governor of Zamfara state to start preparing his hand over notes ahead of 2023.

Dare, a former APC gubernatorial aspirant in Zamfara state, said in an interview on Sunday that Governor Bello Matawalle should start packing his bags and other belongings as the APC will clear all positions in subsequent elections.

He spoke following the reconciliation of the immediate past governor, Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa factions of APC in the state, in Kaduna where the state chapter of the APC buried past grievances and agreed to unite

“Zamfara state has always belong to the progressives since the days of the defunct ANPP, “he said.

“With the reconciliation, the party will reclaim all its positions. All of us in Zamfara have been in APC and ANPP before then, I don’t have any fear that Zamfara will come back as APC state come 2023 by God’s grace. Today is a day that we are all happy with, it is a day we have all been waiting for,” he said.





According to him, “we went through lots of challenges because of emergence of factions in the party which led us to losing all positions in the state. We felt bad because of simple disagreement, we found ourselves where we are. We thank God that through the National Chairman of APC we were all reconciled and now we have one APC in Zamfara state.”

Dr. Dauda Lawal said all the factional leaders should educate and enlighten their followers and stalwarts of the party noting that there should be no room for another crisis or factionalism in the party again.

“Let’s form a solid foundation we are doing this for our people and our state not for ourselves. We need to educate and enlighten our followers. We need to sit down and see how this will work out.”

On his plan ahead 2023, he said his next plan is go on consultation. “We have learnt our lessons from what happened in the past. Therefore if we are to do it again all of us would do it again,” he said.