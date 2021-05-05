The African Democratic Party (ADC) has expressed opposition to the plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create additional polling units ahead of 2023.

The National Chairman of the party, Okey Nwosu, addressed the media in Onitsha on Wednesday.

He said that establishing more units in addition to the existing 120,000 was bad timing, considering the current economic challenges.





The chairman said America, with more population and landmass, has only about 240,000 polling places.

“How do we justify this with INEC’s call for additional polling units? Is it because INEC is spending from government coffers?” he quipped.

The ADC leader advised the electoral umpire to be judicious with public money.

Nwosu added that elections should not continue to drain funds that could be used for other purposes.